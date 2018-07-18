Search underway for missing swimmer

Divers and other emergency responders are searching for a missing swimmer near the Wheatland Ferry.

Leocadio Sendejas-Sanchez, 68, was reported missing about 4:15 p.m. Callers said he went under water about 200 yards north of the ferry in the Willamette River.

The California man is visiting relatives in Oregon. They were present on the shore when he went missing.

They told law enforcement officials he was trying to swim across the Willamette from the Yamhill County side to the Marion County side. Relatives described him as a good swimmer. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and Clackamas County Dive/Rescue have craft on the water searching for Sendejas-Sanchez.

Check back for updates.