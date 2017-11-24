Santa, and Christmas season, arrive in Mac
Santa Claus arrived in McMinnville Friday afternoon in the annual post-Thanksgiving parade.
Santa and the parade usher in the Christmas season.
Hundreds of families lined Third Street to see the lighted parade. Horses, marchers and vehicles followed the parade route, with Santa bringing up the rear on a McMinnville Fire Department ladder truck.
The crowd moved down the parade route, too, heading for City Park for lighting of the McMinnville Christmas tree. People young and old sang Christmas carols as the Giant Sequoia was illuminated.
It's the first year the huge tree has been lighted since 2005.