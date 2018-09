Royal June (Zook) Bryant - 1934-2018

Royal June (Zook) Bryant passed away July 11, 2018, at the age of 83. She was born August 24, 1934, in Ransomville, Kansas. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville.