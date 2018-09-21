Ronald Keith Rollins - 1936 - 2018

A funeral for Ronald Keith Rollins will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday October 6. There will be a family viewing at 2:30 p.m. in the LDS Church, 1212 Deborah Road, in Newberg, Oregon.

Burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery, the date and time to be determined.

Mr. Rollins died with grace September 21, 2018, in a facility in Springfield, Oregon, where he spent his last days with his daughter, her husband and their son.

The first son of Kermit H. Rollins and Mildred J. Perner, Ron was born July 10, 1936, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Rollins moved to the Pacific Northwest, married Laura Guinn and started a family in 1975.

He earned his nursing degrees while serving in the Navy, Marine Corps and Army Reserve. He then retired from the military and became a psychiatric nurse, working for the state of Oregon.

Mr. Rollins enjoyed theater and, as a founding cast member, performed in the long-running production of the Champoeg Historical Pageant in the '80s. It was the story of how Oregon became a state. He also was a regular performer over the years with the Lynn Marchant Ballet Theatre and Oregon Children’s Ballet Theatre in their Nutcracker.

He was a brilliant and kind man, and would give anything to those he loved so dearly. Ron will be missed, especially during the Christmas season. He loved this time of year the most of all. His family and loved ones always enjoyed the tradition of his Christmas Eve chili dinners.

Mr. Rollins adopted Laura’s daughter, Denise Rollins of Las Vegas, Nevada. He then had three more children with Laura, Desiree Quinn of Springfield, Todd Rollins of Vancouver, Washington, and Jamie Rollins of Newberg.

Ron also is survived by his younger brother, Kermit Rollins of Newberg; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

He will be missed every day.

Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.