Robert Lee Gang - 1936-2018

Left mortality 4 August 2018. His siblings: Sharon Fogelsinger, Sandra Lamkin and Gregory Gang, his spouse, LoRee of 56 years, children: Bonnie Vorwaller, Carol (James) Preshong, David (Darcy) Gang, and Rebecca DeBoer plus thirteen grandchildren will miss him. His parents, Howard and Betty Gang preceded him in death.

USA Naval Reserve 1954 – 1961. Masters of science education U of U. Science teacher for 20 years and then 30 years in industrial high-tech sales, NW USA. Owner of TAC Associates Inc. Part-time rodeo and horseshow photographer. Received royalties for teaching games and aids he developed and marketed. Santa Bob in Portland metro area for 23 years.

Community Service: Hillsboro Optimist Club, Boy Scouts of America, Republican Party, Evergreen Space Museum docent, Yamhill County Parks and Recreation Board. Various callings Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Traveled to Europe, Canada, British Isles, and most of USA, including Hawaii and Alaska.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 August at 2:00 pm with viewing at 1:00 pm in LDS Church, NW Baker Creek Road, McMinnville, Oregon.

Suggest contributions to LDS Humanitarian Aid or NAMI.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.

