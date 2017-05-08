By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Riders want bus stops moved off the highway

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Parks

As a non rider, I agree with the riders but for different reasons. The stops on Lafayette Ave and Hwy 99 I feel impede the flow of traffic by not having a turn outs for the buses.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS