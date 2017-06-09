Rescuers searching river in Sheridan

Update: The woman has apparently been found safe.

Sheriff's deputies and Newberg Water Rescue members are searching the Yamhill River in Sheridan and Willamina for a woman believed to have disappeared after launching a paddle board from the area near the bridge. Drivers are asked to exercise caution, and give emergency vehicles the right of way as they respond to the area.

The woman is described as 5 feet 4 inches, wearing dark shorts and shirt, with no life jacket, using a bright yellow paddle board.