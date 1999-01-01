Racheal Winter

Features editor

Racheal handles the planning, editing, headlines, design and layout for the Tuesday and Friday Connections sections, and the quarterly Green Living and Roots to Roofs sections. She is the person to contact about community events, entertainment listings, club meetings, student honors, letters of thanks and volunteer opportunities. She also is the person to see with story ideas in the community, arts and entertainment areas. Racheal holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Washington State University. After graduation, she worked as a copy and layout editor for the Lewiston (Idaho) Morning Tribune for several years. She then moved to Whidbey Island, Wash., where she worked for the Whidbey News-Times and South Whidbey Record before coming to the News-Register in 1998.

Contact:

503-687-1246

rwinter@newsregister.com.