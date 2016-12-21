Pursuit reaches speeds of 80 mph

Katherine Foster

Speeds reached 80 mph during a pursuit Tuesday night that began in Northeast McMinnville and ended west of town on Northwest High Heaven Road.

Capt. Tim Symons of the McMinnville police identified the suspect as Katherine Kelly Foster, 37, of Long Beach, California. She was charged with one count each of attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. She was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $17,500 bail pending arraignment in circuit court.

Symons gave this account:

About 6:30 p.m., the Yamhill Communications Agency received a report from the Oregon State Police dispatch center in Salem related to a vehicle that was being operated recklessly while approaching McMinnville on Highway 18.

The vehicle was described as a Chevrolet four-door sedan that was said to be swerving all over the highway and running other vehicles off the road.

McMinnville officers located the vehicle on Northeast Lafayette Avenue as YCOM was receiving multiple calls from citizens regarding the driver's actions.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Foster failed to yield, and sped off.

The pursuit traveled westbound on Northeast 19th Street from Lafayette Avenue, northbound onto Highway 99W, northwest onto Northwest Baker Creek Road, west on Baker Creek Road to Pheasant Hill Road, north onto Northwest Orchard View Road and north onto High Heaven.

The pursuit ended when Foster's vehicle was blocked by a closed gate on High Heaven and Northwest Kane roads.

She was clocked at 80 mph on Baker Creek Road, and drove into the opposite lane of travel numerous times.

Officers considered discontinuing the pursuit at times in the interest of public safety before taking Foster into custody without further incident.