Project report on tap

Project report on tap

The McMinnville School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in the new district office at Fifth Street and Lafayette Avenue.

The board will discuss construction projects that have been underway all summer throughout the district. The work is scheduled to end before classes resume Sept. 5.

For more information, call the district office at 503-565-4000.

Amity board to meet

AMITY — The Amity School Board will hold its 2017-18 organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the district office.

Board members Matthew Foertsch, Tim Haarsma and Ryan Jones will be sworn in, and a chair and vice-chair will be selected. Committee and site council assignments will be finalized.

For more information, call the district office at 503-835-2171.

Yamhill eclipse party

YAMHILL — An Eclipse Party is planned from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the south end of the city’s Beulah Park. Admission is free.

The eclipse will peak about 10:18 a.m.

Party-goers can enjoy free popcorn and ice cream. The first 200 will receive eclipse viewing glasses.

For more information, call Yamhill City Hall, at 503-662-3511.