Portland woman killed in Highway 18 crash

GRAND RONDE - A Portland woman was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash just east of Grand Ronde where Highway 18 and 22 intersect.

The Oregon State Police identified the victim as Catherine H. Wille, 84. Trooper Dan Davis gave this account:

About 2 p.m., Travis Adam Kerns, 27, of Keizer, was operating a Dodge pickup westbound on Highway 18. William H. Weihofen, driving an Infiniti sedan, was attempting to turn eastbound onto Highway 18 from Highway 22 and drove into the path of Kerns' vehicle which came to rest over an embankment.

There were two passengers in Kerns' vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Seatbelts were worn by all occupants.