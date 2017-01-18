Portland police prepare for Inauguration Day protests

PORTLAND — Portland police officers will complete extra crowd control training and cancel days off to better prepare for protests on Inauguration Day.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police hope the training will improve field logistics and coordination between patrolling officers and those in riot gear with extensive crowd management training.

Thousands of people have indicated that they plan to march in downtown Portland on Friday and Saturday as Republican Donald Trump takes the oath of office to become the president of the United States.

Chief Mike Marshman said Tuesday that officers have had training in the past but could use a refresher to help make them comfortable dealing with large crowds. He said he's not concerned about the peaceful protesters but is worried about those with more destructive tendencies.

