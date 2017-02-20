Planning commission rejects subdivision plan
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Michael
I don't understand the "500" number. The plan presented at the neighborhood meeting had 213 home lots with two removed subsequently for more park/green space. In addition, a 65 unit apartment complex is planned for the corner of Baker Creek and Hill Road.