By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Planning commission rejects subdivision plan

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Michael

I don't understand the "500" number. The plan presented at the neighborhood meeting had 213 home lots with two removed subsequently for more park/green space. In addition, a 65 unit apartment complex is planned for the corner of Baker Creek and Hill Road.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS