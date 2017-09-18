Pearl V. Zent

1923 - 2017

Pearl V. Zent, age 93, of McMinnville, Oregon, died September 18, 2017. at Hillside Communities. Pearl was born December 5, 1923, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, to Luther P. and Aliene (Fleagle) Alexander.

Pearl lived in Pennsylvania most of her life, moving to California in 1970 and to Oregon in 1983. On May 24, 1941, Pearl married Raymond W. Zent in Hagerstown, Maryland. Her husband was in the U.S. Marine Corps, and they moved to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, where she ran the switchboard at Bluebeard’s Castle Hotel.

Pearl enjoyed gardening, crocheting and hand-work. She spent many years in nursing. Pearl was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and awaits the return of Jesus.

Pearl is survived by four daughters, Dr. Sylvia Marnella, Jo Nelson, Jeanette Lamb and Mary Ellen McGee; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2017, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with burial at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.