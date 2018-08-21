Marcus Larson/News-Register## A manufactured home stops right next to the Mack Theater just a few feet before hitting telephone lines on Evans and Third St. Marcus Larson/News-Register## The manufactured home was backed up five blocks down third street all the way to Lafayette Ave, snapping several branches along the way. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Police and local officials discuss the best way to back up the manufactured home onto Lafayette Ave.

Oversized moving truck blocks Third Street

A semitruck hauling part of a manufactured home en route to Neskowin stopped on Third St. at the Evans Street intersection midday Tuesday after realizing a telephone line obstructed its path. The truck blocked the road from Davis St. to Ford streets and accompanying side streets for about an hour.

A similar and smaller unit from the same company, KIT Custom Home Builders, drove the same path earlier and made it through, knocking some Christmas lights off the trees and into the road.

“He was following the route he was provided,” said McMinnville police Sgt. Dwayne Willis.

A state trooper investigated the scene to see why the truck was driving downtown. McMinnville police, fire and Water & Light personnel also responded to the scene.

Eventually, the driver slowly reversed the oversized load six blocks east and then turned onto Lafayette Avenue.

Many community members circled around the truck to observe the odd occurrence.

“Obviously it’s poor planning to come down Third Street,,” said Rodger Duer, who walked from Union Block Coffee to see the commotion. “They must not be from the area.”