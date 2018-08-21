Oversized moving truck blocks Third Street
A semitruck hauling part of a manufactured home en route to Neskowin stopped on Third St. at the Evans Street intersection midday Tuesday after realizing a telephone line obstructed its path. The truck blocked the road from Davis St. to Ford streets and accompanying side streets for about an hour.
A similar and smaller unit from the same company, KIT Custom Home Builders, drove the same path earlier and made it through, knocking some Christmas lights off the trees and into the road.
“He was following the route he was provided,” said McMinnville police Sgt. Dwayne Willis.
A state trooper investigated the scene to see why the truck was driving downtown. McMinnville police, fire and Water & Light personnel also responded to the scene.
Eventually, the driver slowly reversed the oversized load six blocks east and then turned onto Lafayette Avenue.
Many community members circled around the truck to observe the odd occurrence.
“Obviously it’s poor planning to come down Third Street,,” said Rodger Duer, who walked from Union Block Coffee to see the commotion. “They must not be from the area.”
Comments
Trafik
Let me get this straight: McMinnville's Third Street is just a way to get the trailer to the trailer park? Out-of-area manufacturers are allowed to deliver their out-of-area-destined giant objects via Third Street, damaging trees, damaging lighting and creating a traffic cluster-eff and we just laugh it off as the "route he was provided?" If it's not the driver's fault, maybe someone at the trailer fabricator dropped the ball by asking Siri the quickest route to the park? Does this sort of sloppy work go unpunished? Will damaged property be repaired or replaced?
While hardly worthy of true outrage, this situation nonetheless calls for a little responsibility on the part of those who make money hauling their crap through small towns like McMinnville. Too many people worked too hard to allow nonsense like this. Those beautiful downtown trees should be protected from people who can neither drive nor plan.
tagup
So he turned west onto 3rd street to get to Neskowin?..WTF?
So the original plan was follow third street and turn left at 3rd and Adams and drive through town?...