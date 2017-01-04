Oregon police ID officers involved in fatal Bend shooting

BEND — Oregon State Police officials have identified the Bend officers involved in a fatal shooting during a traffic stop.

Officers Scott Schaier and Marc Tisher pulled over Michael Jacques for driving erratically on Dec. 23, OSP said, and one or both officers deployed a Taser and Schaier fired his gun.

Police are not releasing details on how many shots were fired, how many hit the 31-year-old Jacques, what Jacques did to escalate the situation or what the officers did to try to de-escalate it, reported The Bend Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2hRGI1P ).

Bend Police Chief Jim Porter declined to comment on the specifics of the case but said the investigation hasn't turned up anything worrisome so far. He said both officers have a good history with the department.

“I'm not worried about the facts of the case,” Porter said. “I have no concerns about the facts of the case.”

The officers weren't formally interviewed with investigators until six days after the shooting. Department policy provides officers 48 hours between a shooting and an interview about the incident.

Portland Police recently did away with a similar rule as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Porter said some people believe that a good night's sleep and a meal will improve officers’ ability to recall events.

University of Oregon law professor Carrie Leonetti countered that that theory “flies in the face” of nearly all social science research. Leonetti said via email that there are studies that claim the delay enhances accuracy, but questioned their validity.

“They are widely criticized as lacking good methodology, because they were conducted by people with ties to law enforcement and lack any meaningful peer review of their findings,” Leonetti wrote.

Despite the 48-hour rule, Porter said officers did do an initial interview with on-scene investigators to go over the basics of what happened like whether they fired their weapons, how many times they shot and if there was a weapon on scene that needed to be accounted for.

