Oregon officials decline Crook County snow emergency request Eds: Expands with details, quotes. Links graphs.

BEND — Oregon officials have rejected Crook County's request for money and manpower to help dig out its snowed-in rural neighborhoods.

The state concluded Wednesday that the county hadn't used all of its resources, reported The Bulletin. Officials did, however, offer assistance from the Oregon Department of Transportation for an estimated $55 per hour, plus equipment costs.

The county declined that offer, said Crook County Judge Seth Crawford. It had been hoping for state financial assistance and National Guard equipment.

Crawford discussed the county's emergency request with representatives of Gov. Kate Brown's office on Wednesday morning.

“They were understanding of the situation and respected the county's decision to declare an emergency,” said Crawford, “but due to the state's limited resources they were unable to provide the county with services before Friday, and even then they would charge us.”

He said it's been arranged for a private company to plow the private rural roads that the county doesn't maintain on Thursday.

Office of Emergency Management spokesman Cory Grogan said the state is trying to be responsible with taxpayers’ money and the county still had local options it could turn to.

“It was determined that their resources hadn't been exhausted enough,” Grogan said.

