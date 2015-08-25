August 25, 2015 Tweet

Oregon Little League team ousted from World Series

By CHRIS MASSE

Of the AP

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — Emmanuel Rodriguez hit two home runs to lead the Dominican Republic to a 7-3 win over Portland, Oregon, Monday in a Little League World Series consolation game.

Both teams both were eliminated from the Series on Saturday, but the Dominican Republic ended its all-star season by winning a game in which it never trailed.

Rodriguez led off the first inning with a home run then hit another in the fifth inning to make it 7-3. He went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs. Jose Marte earned the win, striking out six batters in 3 2/3 innings.

Oregon tied the game in the second inning on an RBI double by Samuel Stuhr, but the Dominican Republic scored four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Nolan Miga and Kyle Oslund each had two hits for Portland.