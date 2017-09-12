On 9/11, veterans honor those who serve

Marcus Larson / News-Register##Renee Ohler, right, commandeer of Carlton Memorial American Legion Post 173, shakes hands with Yamhill Police Officer Travis VanCleave, backed by Chief Greg Graven and Officer David Thiems, as she presents a plaque honoring their service. The Post also honored Carlton police and Yamhill and Carlton firefighters on the 9/11 anniversary.

On Monday, as people across the U.S. remembered the 9/11 terrorist attacks, members of the Yamhill County Veterans Honor Guard shoot of a volley in remembrance of the 16th anniversary of the 2001 tragedy.

Carlton Memorial American Legion Post 173 sponsored the 9/11 ceremony to mark the anniversary and to honor local law enforcement officers and firefighters.

After listening to program about the attack on the Twin Towers, the gun salute and Taps, Legion members treated firefighters and police to dinner and handed out certificates of appreciation.