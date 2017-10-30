Officer-involved deadly shooting suspect, deputies identified

DALLAS - Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton has identified the 17-year-old suspect and released the names of three Polk County sheriff's deputies involved in Saturday morning's officer-involved shooting that occurred on Highway 18 between Fort Hill Road and Valley Junction.

Baltazar Escaloma-Baez, 17, of Silverton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Polk County deputies were Sgt. Kevin Haynes, 18 years with the department; Kelly Lorence, 1 1/2 years, and Mike Stevenson, two years.

They are all on paid administrative leave, per department policy, pending an Oregon State Police investigation.

No other information related to the incident, including type of weapon that Escaloma reportedly possessed was released.

He reportedly was involved in an armed carjacking and robbery in the Safeway parking lot at the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Silverton Road NE in Salem.

Escaloma led deputies on a lengthy pursuit westbound on Highway 22. It continued onto Highway 18, and when they attempted to take Escaloma into custody, he was shot.

The district attorney's office will present the case to the grand jury for review upon completion of the investigation.