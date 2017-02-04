National Weather Service predicting snow, more rain, possible flooding

The National Weather Service is predicting "significent and widespread snow ... down to the lowest elevations" Sunday night and Monday as part of yet another winter storm.

It has issued a winter storm advisory through 6 a.m. Monday, with snow expected this evening and Monday morning.



Temperatures will be at or below freezing overnight, the National Weather Service says.

In addition, a flood watch will continue through Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rains, snow and, eventually, melting snow in the mountains.

River levels are expected to be very high all over the northern Willamette Valley. Minor flooding is possible, the National Weather Service says.

In addition, the heavy precipitation could lead to landslides in some areas.

