Museum marks Father’s Day

A World War II B-17 bomber will be featured along with other aircraft at the annual Father’s Day event at the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

Activities are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18. Dads will be admitted free on Sunday, which is Father’s Day.

Museum officials predict this will be one of the last opportunities to view the B-17. It will be leaving the museum later this summer in order to become part of the Collings Foundation’s flying history program in Massachusettes.

For more information, go to evergreenmuseum.org.