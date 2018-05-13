Motorist dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

NEWBERG - A motorist died early Sunday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being contacted by Newberg-Dundee police.

Department spokesperson Brian Hagen identified him as 40-year-old Alexander J. Guidry.

Hagen gave this account:

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Corinne and Donna drives in Newberg on a reported suicidal male subject walking in the neighborhood.

The subject was reported to be armed with a firearm and under the influence of alcohol. Officers looked for the individual and it was reported he was leaving the area in a vehicle.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle failed to stop. It finally came to a stop south of East Second Street on Highway 219.

Officers attempted to communicate with the driver, but within two minutes of contacting him, a single gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle. A window of the vehicle was shattered by officers and Guidry was pronounced dead.