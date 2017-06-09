Missing paddle boarder found safe

SHERIDAN -- A paddle boarder who had been missing about 2.5 hours was found safe in the Yamhill River about 5:09 p.m., according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and Sheridan Fire District.

The woman, who was not identified, had been reported missing about 2:40 p.m. She had last been seen on a paddle board heading downstream from the bridge in Sheridan.

Crews form the YCSO, Sheridan Fire were joined in the search by the Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue's water rescue team, a plane and a helicopter.

The woman was found alive in the river near the bridge known locally as the "green bridge" near Broadmead, on the road between Amity and the Bellevue area. Her condition was unknown Friday evening.