Missing dementia patient located

Law enforcement officers and volunteers this morning located a dementia patient who had been missing overnight.

Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies and volunteers and McMinnville police officers started searching about 9 a.m. after receiving a report that the 60-year-old was missing from his residential facility.

The man wore a "Project Lifesaver" wristband from the sheriff's office. The bands emit a radio signal to help with tracing people with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and autism.

Searchers heard the Project Lifesaver signal about 11:30 a.m. and located the man near Second and Davis sreets in McMinnville. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of exposure.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is one of eight agencies in Oregon involved in the Project Lifesaver Program, according to Sheriff Tim Svenson said. "Situations like this, which occur in extreme temperatures, really reinforce how accurate the name of the program is. It truly can be a lifesaver," he said.



For more information about Project Lifesaver, go to https://projectlifesaver.org/