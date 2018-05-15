Miller, Chapman headed toward judge's runoff in the general

Lisl Miller, left, and Jennifer Chapman, right

[Updated 10:30 p.m.]

Yamhill County Deputy District Attorney Lisl Miller and McMinnville attorney Jennifer Chapman are headed toward a runoff in the November general election for Position 2/25th District on the circuit court bench.

Miller had received 5,689 votes, 33.93 percent, and Chapman 4,115, 24.55 percent, in secondary returns Tuesday.

Trailing were McMinnville attorneys Mark Lawrence, 2,615, 15.6 percent; Carol Fredrick, 2,395, 14.29 percent, and Mark Pihl, 1,901, 11.34 percent. Others accounted for 50 votes, .30 percent.

Presiding Judge Ronald Stone will retire at the end of the year. He was elected to the seat in November 2000 and has served in that capacity since.

Miller grew up east of Salem and graduated from Silverton High School. She is a 1990 graduate of Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and resource economics.

She graduated in 1993 from the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College in Portland. She served as managing editor of the Law Review.

Miller held internships with the U.S. Attorney’s office and with former Federal District Court Judge Robert Jones, in addition to clerking for Clackamas County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Raymond Bagley.

She worked for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office in St. Charles, Illinois. Additionally, she worked for law firms in Chicago and Portland.

Miller has been a local deputy district attorney for more than a decade, and chairs the county’s Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team.

She has been assigned and prosecuted serious and high profile cases, including assault, homicide and sex abuse, and has thoroughly enjoyed her time as a prosecutor.

Chapman serves as legal counsel for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

In 2011, Chapman went to work as legal counsel for AFSCME, handling civil cases and arguing before administrative bodies and the Oregon Court of Appeals, according to her website.

Her current role involves representing the rights of workers, including attorneys, corrections officers, doctors, law enforcement personnel, nurses, social workers and other public and private sector workers.

In preceding years, while working for the Department of Justice, Chapman appeared in numerous circuit courts throughout the state, including Yamhill County, her website states.

She represented a wide variety of state agencies in arbitrations, civil trials, depositions, hearings, mediations and settlement conferences.

Her work included child support cases and motor vehicle crash cases, restitution recovery and tort claims.

She was raised in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

Chapman received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas in Denton and attended the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College.