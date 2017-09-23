Merwyn (Merm) L. Mathews

1931 - 2017

Merwyn (Merm) L. Mathews passed away peacefully September 23, 2017, at the age of 86.

He was born in Newton, Kansas, to parents H.N. and Cora Mathews. He attended school in Newton, and in 1951 he joined the Navy. Upon discharge from the Navy, he entered the mobile home manufacturing business in Newton. In early 1957, he and three of his brothers moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to help start up the mobile home plant known as Rex Mobile Homes. Merm spent the next 27 years building mobile homes at Rex, where he met many lifelong friends. After leaving Rex, Merm enjoyed driving tow trucks for J & T Towing. He spent eight years with J & T and then retired in 1992.

Shortly after arriving in McMinnville, he met Peggy Jo Pilcher, whom he married later that same year. They just celebrated 60 years of marriage.

After retirement, they purchased a motor home and spent time traveling and visiting friends and family.

Merm was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping with family and friends. He also spent many years at various motorcycle events as part of the pit crew for his son and many other racers from the McMinnville area.

He was a member of the Elks Club and American Legion.

Merm is survived by his wife; son, Mark; daughter, Lisa (John) Stenson; grandson, Matthew Stenson; brother, Loran (Corleen) of Astoria; sisters, Glenna (Jim) Stuckey and Marilyn Mathews of Wichita, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Merm’s name may be made to a charity of choice.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21, at the American Legion Hall, 126 Atlantic St. McMinnville. Please bring your memories and stories to share. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.