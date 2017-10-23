McMinnville residential burglaries reported

Two residential burglaries were reported to McMinnville late last week.

Police also report there has been an increase in thefts from vehicle in the northeast and northwest areas of town. Thefts are being reported daily.

The first burglary occurred outside the city limits in the West Wind Country Estates subdivision, located on the west side of Northwest Hill Road, south of Baker Creek Road.

About 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Yamhill County sheriff's deputies and McMinnville officers responded to a burglary alarm at a residence in the 2200 block of Southwest West Wind Drive.

There was evidence of forced entry into the residence but the suspect had fled. Surveillance video confirmed that a single suspect broke a window and entered the residence then left. The residents were not home at the time.

The second burglary occurred about the same time Friday on Northwest Baker Crest Court in McMinnville.

About 10 p.m., a resident discovered a suspect inside the home. The suspect had entered through an unlocked window and fled before officers arrived.

McMinnville police and the sheriff's office are asking for the public's assistance by watching for suspicious activity, persons or vehicles in their neighborhoods.

Individuals and/or vehicles who are unfamiliar to neighbors should be reported by calling the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number at 503-434-6500.

Anyone who has been the victim of a residential burglary or a vehicle theft and has not reported the crime should do so immediately. Information helps law enforcement agencies idenity trneds and where extra patrols are needed.

Anyone with information regarding the West Wind burglary should contact the sheriff's office and reference case No. 17-3337. Anyone with information regarding the Baker Crest Court burglary should contact McMinnville police and reference case No. 17-4081.





