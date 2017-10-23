McMinnville residential burglaries reported
Two residential burglaries were reported to McMinnville late last week.
Police also report there has been an increase in thefts from vehicle in the northeast and northwest areas of town. Thefts are being reported daily.
The first burglary occurred outside the city limits in the West Wind Country Estates subdivision, located on the west side of Northwest Hill Road, south of Baker Creek Road.
About 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Yamhill County sheriff's deputies and McMinnville officers responded to a burglary alarm at a residence in the 2200 block of Southwest West Wind Drive.
There was evidence of forced entry into the residence but the suspect had fled. Surveillance video confirmed that a single suspect broke a window and entered the residence then left. The residents were not home at the time.
The second burglary occurred about the same time Friday on Northwest Baker Crest Court in McMinnville.
About 10 p.m., a resident discovered a suspect inside the home. The suspect had entered through an unlocked window and fled before officers arrived.
McMinnville police and the sheriff's office are asking for the public's assistance by watching for suspicious activity, persons or vehicles in their neighborhoods.
Individuals and/or vehicles who are unfamiliar to neighbors should be reported by calling the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number at 503-434-6500.
Anyone who has been the victim of a residential burglary or a vehicle theft and has not reported the crime should do so immediately. Information helps law enforcement agencies idenity trneds and where extra patrols are needed.
Anyone with information regarding the West Wind burglary should contact the sheriff's office and reference case No. 17-3337. Anyone with information regarding the Baker Crest Court burglary should contact McMinnville police and reference case No. 17-4081.
Comments
FLOWERCHILD
Sorry didn't mean to comment 1000 times lol
myopinion
What are you trying to say Flowerchild? (Just kidding! LOL) have they released the name of the guy that was shot from burglarizing?
Bill B
Uh, how about a photo from the video?
FLOWERCHILD
I see my comment was erased thats very sad that this side of town doesn't matter as much.... Everyone should be treated equally
sbagwell
Wrong assumption, Flowerchild. I erased your comment by accident. I was trying to merely erase the dozens of dupes and leave the original, but I accientally hit the erase button one too many times.
Please feel free to re-post, preferably just once this time.
And just for the record, I have no idea what you mean by "this side of town." I have no idea what part of town you call home, nor does it matter one whit to us. We have readers in all parts of town and value them equally.
Please don't make an inadvertent slip of the finger into some sort of evil conspiracy. Post away at your pleasure.
Steve Bagwell, Managing Editor