McMinnville house fire reported

McMinnville firefighters responded shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday to a house fire at 910 N.E. Fourth St.

Heavy smoke was coming from the second floor of the two-story wood structure, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. The fire was reportedly "knocked down" not long after the first crew arrived.

The home was said to have been evacuated, but one occupant went back in to search for pets. An occupant told a passerby to call 911.

Streets in the area were blocked, and traffic was detoured for nearly an hour.