McMinnville home intruder shot

A home intruder was shot by a McMinnville resident early Sunday morning.

Police gave this account:

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of S.W. Gilorr St. An unidentified resident called 911 to report that an intruder had attempted to break in to the residence and was shot by the homeowner.

The unidentified intruder was transported by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital for trreatment of injuries.

The homeowner is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the McMinnville police tip-line at 503-434-2337.