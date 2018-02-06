McMinnville Downtown Association hires new leader

The McMinnville Downtown Association announced Monday that it has hired a new executive director.

Bradley James will join the MDA March 5, according to Jenny Berg, president of the association's board. He plans to spend time visiting business owners prior to that, she said.

James has been operations and external affairs manager at Venture Portland, He was vice president of the board and treasurer for the downtown association in Oregon City.

Berg said James has experience working with local governments, building partnerships and managing resources "to build great neighborhoods and business districts."