By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • February 13, 2018 Tweet

Manslaughter trial begins

Timothy McCready's manslaughter trial began Monday afternoon in Yamhill County Circuit Court.

The 44-year-old McCready was indicted by a grand jury on one count each of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving, along with two counts of second-degree assault and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person, one of which was dismissed leading up to the trial.

McCready was charged in connection with a June 24, 2016 two-vehicle crash between Sheridan and Willamina on Highway 18B.

A Willamina man was killed and three others were injured, including McCready.

First-degree manslaughter is a Class A felony and second-degree assault a Class B felony. The other charges are Class A misdemeanors.

All three felony counts fall under Measure 11’s tough mandatory-minimum sentencing guidelines.

McCready is represented by McMinnville attorney Mark Lawrence. Deputy District Attorney Amanda Dresen is prosecuting the case.

Dresen, as part of her opening statement, and the Oregon State Police gave this account of the crash:

About 7 p.m., McCready’s eastbound 2001 Hyundai Elantra was allegedly passing (two) vehicles recklessly on the two-lane business route

"He flew by them at a high rate of speed, on a corner and a double yellow (no passing section)," Dresen said.

In the area of Rock Creek Road, the Hyundai collided with a westbound 2001 Hyundai Accent and both cars came to rest in the highway.

The Accent driver, Phil Watkins, 61, of Willamina, was transported by air ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. He succumbed Aug. 6.

He died of respiratory issues, according to Dresen, who said he would not have been able to speak again had he survived.

McCready was initially transported by ground ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center, then transferred to Legacy Emanuel.

Accent passenger Kim Watkins, sister of the deceased, who was 59 at the time, and Elantra passenger Steven Livasay, 30 at the time, were also hospitalized for treatment.

"She suffered lifetime altering injuries," Dresen said. "She's still in a wheelchair and is in constant pain."

Dresen said Livasay suffered hand and leg injuries.

He told told investigators that McCready had been driving intoxicated all day, according to the district attorney's office.

"His BAC (blood alcohol content) was .322," Dresen said. "The blood draw was done about an hour after the crash."

The presumed level of intoxication in Oregon is .08.

Lawrence declined to make an opening statement.

Les Young, a NW Natural employee, Amber Yates of Willamina, Sheridan resident Erica Bedwell and Oregon State Police trooper Bridget Kiger testified Monday for the state.

The trial was scheduled to resme at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with Kiger expected to return to the witness stand first.

See Friday's print edition for additional details.