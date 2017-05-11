Mac issuing tentative layoff notices
Comments
Jim
If our own district didn't waste so much money on frivolous expenditures like two palaces on Lafayette Avenue,travel for administrators, or an excess of people in administration we could keep all our teachers. I noticed there were no mention in cuts to the people that make the most money. Education is about how we build better humans for society not how many awards we win for the people that run the district.
Reporter Starla Pointer
The superintendent said at the board meeting she expects the district will need to increase class sizes, probably by an average of 1.5 students in elementary schools and 2 students in secondary schools, and cut teachers, administrators and support programs.
Jim
Starla you better proof read your newspaper article I read because no where does it mention any administration cuts like your online article. I still stand by the fact we are top heavy in administration in this district and they are the highest paid so they need to go first. When the economy is bad they don't get rid of the guys that build the cars they get rid of all the Vice Presidents in charge of small things in the factory. Three administration people cost what six to eight teachers cost.
sbagwell
Yes it does, Jim. Try another read.
Steve
Jim
Steve I read the newspaper article a dozen times and no where does it name down sizing administration. It talks in general about layoffs and your online article names teacher,administrators and support programs.
kona
This predicament is totally about PERS, PERS and PERS. Nothing more, nothing less. It was foreseen 25-30 years ago and basically ignored/rebuffed by public sector unions and employees. The future is here. Newly hired public employees wall pay the price for the desires of early hired public employees.
Joel2828
One solution might be to stop construction on the multi million dollar soccer field at Mac high and move that money over to the general fund. And people who think we need our legislators to come up with a plan to raise more "revenue" (the new lib term for taxes).....they don't have to wait for our legislators. They can send a personal check to the Oregon Department of Revenue any time.