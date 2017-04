Linfield playoff game with Whitworth starts at 2 p.m. at Roy Helser field

Number-one seeded Linfield's baseball Northwest Conference playoff game with Whitworth started at 2 p.m. at Roy Helser field Friday.It had earlier been reported to start at noon. The second game between Willamette and PLU is expected to start at 5p.m.

Winner of the tournament will receive the NWC's automatic berth the NCAA DIII baseball tournament.