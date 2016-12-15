Library gets accessible entrance
Comments
bonnybedlam
This is good news indeed! As a wheelchair user the old doors were a bit of a problem. I was planning on teaching my service dog to open them next summer, but this will be better for everyone.
Mike
Thank you Friends of the McMinnville Library for being an advocate for the ADA compliant doors and for helping to fund the needed improvement.
David Bates
A trio of panels and one of the right and the "other" -- or "others?" -- to the left? What happened to panel number three?
sbagwell
Each half of the door consists of three panels, so there are six in all. The panels telescope into one another to create the opening, one set slides open to the right while the other slides open to the left.
Steve