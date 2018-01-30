By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • January 30, 2018 Tweet

Lewis' shooting powers Dayton boys to 72-48 triumph over Amity

AMITY – Tanner Lewis’ 30 points led the Dayton boys’ basketball team to a massive 72-48 triumph over Amity Monday night. Lewis scored 21 points in the first half, helping the Pirates to a 10-point lead at the break.

Dayton’s star forward appeared locked in from the opening whistle. Lewis scored the first six Dayton points on a corner three, a free throw and a pullup midrange jumper. Lukas Findley’s open trey handed the Pirates an 11-5 lead two minutes into the contest.

Kodiak Yaeger cut into Dayton’s lead with a long two-pointer. Freshman post Josh Wart followed with a pair of free throws to make it 17-11.

Lewis capped the first quarter with a buzzer-beating lay-in, giving his squad a 21-12 advantage.

After Lewis scored five straight to open the second period, Wart attempted to carry his team back with ferocious rebounding. He grabbed five second-quarter boards, leading to eight second-chance points for the Warriors.

Alas, the freshman’s effort couldn’t mitigate Lewis scoring. With a under minute to go in the half, he pushed the Pirate lead back up to double-digits with a pullup jump shot and an eight-foot floater. As a result of Lewis’ strong scoring prowess, Dayton led 36-26 at the break.

Amity appeared to find its rhythm in the third. Patience and ball movement began to find cracks in the vaunted Pirate defense. Tyler Parr and Sam White nailed back-to-back threes cutting the Dayton lead to 38-32. After a defensive stand, Zac Blake found room for a lay-up on the fast break, bringing the Warriors within four.

With their lead in jeopardy, the Pirates again turned to Lewis. He snapped the Warriors’ 8-2 run with a corner trey. On the next Amity possession, Lewis grabbed the defensive rebound, turned and fired a long outlet to Bailey West for a lay-in. Lewis solidified a 13-2 Pirate run with another step back for a 51-36 edge entering the fourth.

Amity never closed within single-digits in the fourth. As the score became more lopsided, tensions between Lewis and Yaeger boiled over at the 6:10 mark. Both players received technicals, resulting in offsetting free throws.

Dayton head coach Ron Hop called on his reserves to close out the remaining four minutes, and Warrior head coach Scott Nelson did the same with fewer than two minutes left.

Lewis added five rebounds and two assists to his game-high 30 points. Braeden Nowlin chipped in 15 points and five steals and Tristan Fergus scored five points off the bench.

For Amity, White scored a team-high 13 points and Wart achieved a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds).

Dayton (20-1, 10-0 WVL) hosts Sheridan Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Amity (14-7, 5-5 WVL) travels to Willamina Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup.