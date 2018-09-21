September 21, 2018 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: September 21, 2018

Equal rights, not special rights

I’m urging you to vote no on Measure 105. Here’s why:

Oregon Revised Statute 181a.820 has been nicknamed Oregon’s “Sanctuary Law,” but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about fair and equitable treatment. Oregon is not a refuge for criminals, just someplace where the playing field has been leveled.

The statute says, “No law enforcement agency of the State of Oregon or of any political subdivision of the state shall use agency moneys, equipment or personnel for the purpose of detecting or apprehending persons whose only violation of law is that they are persons of foreign citizenship present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws.”

See? It’s about equal treatment. It’s about providing all Oregon residents the same right that I can expect as a white person — to not be stopped and questioned by law enforcement for no reason. It’s not about special rights or privileges, just equal rights.

The rest of the statute spells out how and when law enforcement can and should arrest or detain someone — that is, when a crime is suspected. It reads:

“Notwithstanding subsection (1) of this section, a law enforcement agency may exchange information with the United States Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services and the United States Bureau of Customs and Border Protection in order to: (a) Verify the immigration status of a person if the person is arrested for any criminal offense; or (b) Request criminal investigation information with reference to persons named in records of the United States Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services or the United States Bureau of Customs and Border Protection.”

Be informed. Go to oregonlaws.org/ors/181A.820 to read the statute for yourself. It’s brief but important.

Patricia Carlson

McMinnville

Just vote no on 105

The proponents of Measure 105 aim to stir fear and division in our communities. Passing this measure, aimed at repealing a law that has made Oregon a safe, welcoming place for the last 30 years, would open the doors for racial profiling in violation of our civil rights.

Repealing this law would in no way make our communities safer. On the contrary, many of the people in our diverse state would begin to feel targeted solely on their outward appearance, despite being citizens or legal residents.

And due to concerns about their legal status, some residents may fear reporting crimes or seeking assistance during emergency situations. That would make our communities less safe for everyone.

If the color of one’s skin or language one speaks raises questions of legal status, we are headed down a dangerous path. Such xenophobia would harm our state and our country, not make it stronger.

I hope all voters will take the time to consider the effects of repealing a law that has helped ensure the fair treatment of all residents of Oregon by law enforcement agencies. Please join me in voting NO on 105.

Hanna DeMaster

McMinnville

Supporting Zack for council

I am supporting Zack Geary’s candidacy for the McMinnville City Council.

I have known and worked with Zack for more than seven years. Over that time, I have witnessed Zack’s passion for community involvement. He has selflessly volunteered for almost every civic organization. Zack is a passionate listener and a level-headed decisionmaker. He takes the time to do his homework and fully understand the issues he is confronting. One of the things I have always admired about Zack is the enormous energy he brings to local issues. He is truly passionate about our city. For these reasons, I hope you’ll join me in giving Zack your vote for McMinnville City Council on Election Day, Nov. 6.

Carson Benner

McMinnville

Jaffer in House 23

It pays to know the associations of our elected leaders. That tells us much about their thinking.

Hence, it’s important to know that Oregonians for Immigration Reform has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a respected organization committed to tracking such groups.

Our ostensible representative in House District 23 is a leader in that group. He proudly marches the street proclaiming his hatred of immigrants coming to America.

In contrast, his opponent, Danny Jaffer, is respectful and friendly to all groups of people who live in this country. He does not pick out certain groups to hate or discriminate against, as he believes everyone deserves a fair shake.

He is clear-headed. He believes in common sense, bipartisan solutions to Oregon’s issues.

The real deal-clincher for me is his promise to hold regular town hall meetings in the district. That’s new.

I’m voting Jaffer in House District 23. Please join me.

Perhaps you should even donate to or work on his campaign. Oregon will be better off it you do.

Fred Brown

Dallas

Negativity not the answer

As a former school employee, I was very disappointed by a recent interaction I had at my doorstep with one of the candidates for McMinnville City Council.

To the person who came to my door:

I could not disagree more. I am happy to live here.

Crime is not rampant. I looked at the statistics before we moved from Amity. Crime is way down in McMinnville.

I do not agree that McMinnville School District teachers or staff are all overpaid, or all driving around in Lexus or BMW cars. The teachers I know spend money out of their own pockets for school supplies and do a lot in terms of fundraising and volunteerism to take care of children in this community.

I am grateful for my neighbors who are teachers, as well as police officers, firefighters and librarians. I am grateful for our city employees and others who serve their community.

I think the people who run the city have proven they are doing a good job with our taxes. That the proof is in the city we live in.

Yes, there are definitely some challenges that will take strength and compassion to deal with. That’s why I was glad Sal Peralta was appointed to the council this year, and why I will be voting for him this November.

To the others: You won’t win my vote by trashing our city or the people in it.

Trish Stephens

McMinnville





Time for a reformer

I’ve been reading about two of America’s greatest presidents, Republican Teddy Roosevelt and his cousin, Democrat Franklin Roosevelt. Each was a great reform president.

Teddy fought against what were known in his era as the robber barons. So did Franklin, who called them the economic royalists.

Today we call them the one percenters. Three different ways to say plutocrats.

Both Roosevelts fought against the ability of the ultra-wealthy to buy the government, as bought government is corrupt government. Both were quite successful, and the results of their efforts benefited generations to follow.

Right now, we seem to be in need of a leader of similar stature — one both willing and able to deal with some serious problems by taking on the vested interests that resist solving them. We don’t currently have such a leader, and had Clinton won, we still wouldn’t.

We’ve got two years until the next presidential election. That means the candidates will be stepping forward soon.

You can only hope that someone steps forward who’s more interested in being a great president than engaging in partisan politics.

As the Roosevelt cousins demonstrated, both parties are capable of producing great reformers. Let’s hope one of them does next time around.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette

Best candidate for bench

We all hope we never have to step into a courtroom, but most likely it will happen at least once in our lives. Whether it be a civil or criminal case, a neutral judge is essential for a fair hearing.

We all benefit from rulings based on law, not politics. Judges with agendas cost the taxpayer more in further appeals and costly sentences.

An effective jurist should have past experience for both the prosecution and the defense, in criminal and in civil law. Politics should never enter into it.

That is why I can only support Jennifer Chapman for Yamhill County Circuit Court judge. With her knowledge on a wide variety of law, Jennifer is the strongest candidate. She would make the best judge.

If you truly want the justice system to work for us all, be a voter and vote for Jennifer Chapman.

Jill Payne

McMinnville

Try community service

The plight of those who live in vehicles or RVs parked on pubic property, because they have nowhere else to go, is a problem that obviously isn’t going away.

It rankles those who are directly affected by their presence. But ticketing, fines and threats of towing don’t appear to be working, as the city is reluctant to tow and the ticket recipients have no money to pay the fines.

Perhaps one step toward a solution would be to require community service instead of paying a dollar amount on the mounting tickets and fines. This should also be a qualifier for them to occupy some future public space where they can park their vehicles.

If they fail to get involved in community service, in exchange for a spot to park, then it may be time to give them the boot.

Steve Sommerfeld

Sheridan

In defense of Trump

In June, we had a gentleman, via the Readers Forum, accuse President Trump of several misdoings.

One was putting kids who illegally come into our country into small cages. However, this was a practice of the previous administration as well. If the gentleman didn’t research his information any better than that, should we believe anything he says?

Last week in his Whatchama column, Jeb Bladine chided President Trump for not apologizing when he makes a mistake. Bladine said a newspaper coming under presidential fire for publishing fake news apologizes or retracts when it is found wrong.

However, newspapers are famous for putting something in large print on the front page and burying retractions several pages back in much smaller print. It’s like defaming someone in Times Square with a bullhorn and taking them into an alley for a quiet apology when proven wrong.

The Hollywood tape was similar to bar talk. It doesn’t mean Trump did what he stated, only that he said he could. And that’s true in an age when women are throwing underwear onto the stage for rock bands.

If you don’t believe a young billionaire couldn’t take liberties that others couldn’t, just ask members of those bands.

Henry Evers

Dayton

Sacrifice greatly overstated

Colin Kaepernick’s new ad for Nike states, “I have sacrificed everything.”

Let me understand this. Kaepernick has a net worth of $20 million dollars and a $3 million dollar house. And he has sacrificed everything?

He’s a mediocre quarterback who has been offered other contracts, but not for enough money, in his opinion. If you want athletes who have sacrificed, how about:

Pat Tillman, who left the NFL to join the Army and was subsequently killed.

Rocky Bleier, who went to Vietnam, where he was shot and blown up by a hand grenade, losing half of his foot. After receiving the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, he went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roger Staubach, who won the Heisman Trophy, then spent two years in the Navy, one of them in Vietnam. After that, he played for the Dallas Cowboys.

David Robinson, who completed a two-year tour in the Navy, then went on to be a superstar in the NBA.

I could go on, but I think you get the picture. What exactly has Kaepernick sacrificed?

Mike Freeborn

McMinnville