January 26, 2018 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: January 26, 2018

Undue influence

I have supported People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for years, with the understanding it was working to solve animal abuse cases. But no longer, as I’ve discovered PETA is allied with the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which recently funded prosecution of friend Nicole Wood on bogus abuse charges.

She killed two dogs that had been killing her animals. The case was prosecuted by an out-of-town lawyer on the ALDF payroll. Apparently counties deputize him to handle cases for them.

Nicole found animals were being killed by two dogs living with the complainant on adjacent acreage. She called to let him know and warn him she would shoot them if they came over again.

The dogs did come again and she shot them. The complainant called the sheriff’s office, which filed animal abuse charges.

The case was turned over the the district attorney’s office. It decided to bring in the roving prosecutor affiliated with ALDF, which regularly partners with PETA on various types of legal action.

I live not far from the two parties. I am required to have a license for my dog and keep her on a leash.

Had the owner done the responsible thing, he would have either kept the dogs leashed or fenced. When Nicole called him to let him know his dogs were out yet again, his actions were tantamount to telling her to take her best shot, which she did.

I think Nicole did the ethical thing. She warned the neighbor his dogs were killing other animals. But even after being warned, he continued to expose his neighbors to the danger.

I have owned dogs most of my life. Protecting them from their natural instincts seems the ethical, responsible thing to do. I can’t support organizations that would prosecute a person for doing the right thing.

Patricia Cole

McMinnville

Planning pays off

Bravo Zulu to the Hill Road Project Team.

Since the start of the project, I have been observing the process daily, with both interest and admiration, as I travel into town on Baker Creek Road. While I have no road construction experience, I do have a background in industrial and commercial construction, and appreciate the effort that goes into a detailed project plan.

I believe the Hill Road Project Team has nailed the planning process, judging form its phasing, sequencing and execution thus far.

While planning is challenging on any construction project, it is particularly so on a road project requiring continuous vehicular traffic flow, with minimum impact to drivers and residents. This team has clearly prepared well for this tough project, performing in an outstanding manner in all areas. As for us drivers, the best we can do to support the Project Team in this difficult job is to be patient, keep our speed at 25 mph and always watch for workers.

Too many road workers are hit by vehicles each year in Oregon. Let’s not allow that to happen here.

The Project Team has a way to go, and the upcoming complexity of the traffic circle construction will require added caution from all of us. Be courteous and safe.

And let’s not forget our Mac neighbors in the area affected by detours. Let’s show our appreciation for their patience during this time of inconvenience by being respectful as we drive through their neighborhoods.

To project manager Larry Sherwood and general contractor Pacific Excavation, to McMinnville Water & Light and specialty contractors, I offer praise all around. I also wish to offer a salute to the boots on the ground, getting the job done during a typically wet Oregon winter.

Congratulations! Stay safe out there!

Alfredo Arguedas

McMinnville