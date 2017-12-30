December 30, 2017 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: December 29, 2017

Acts of kindness

Two incidents I experienced this holiday season, while small and insignificant in themselves, convinced me that the spirit of Christmas is alive and well in our community.

First, on the Saturday before Christmas, after shopping at Winco, I was stashing away several bags of groceries when a woman who had been behind me in the checkout line asked if she could help me. I said, “No, thanks,” but as she finished her own shopping and passed by me, I saw out of the corner of my eye that she stuck a piece of paper in one of my bags.

When I got home and unpacked, I found an unsigned Christmas card with a $20 bill in it. Next morning, when I told this story to a group of friends at church, I was asked what I would do with the money. I replied that I would probably match it and donate it to YCAP. At that, one of the listeners pulled out his wallet and gave me another $20.

I hope that kind woman is a reader of the News-Register and learns that her random gift, multiplied by three, will go to help the needy.

On that same Saturday evening, I recalled that one of my Christmas guests was gluten-intolerant, so I rushed to Bella Luna, a gluten-free patisserie in Yamhill, and got there just before closing. I picked out a dessert, but not only did the baker, whom I did not know, refuse all payment, she threw in an extra bag of delicious cookies.

Conclusion: We have some really good neighbors in Yamhill County.

Jane Kristof

Yamhill

Allow him due process

Regarding the proposed Wayne’s World marijuana dispensary, I have no strong opinion about this applicant’s situation, but I was a bit troubled that some on the planning commission seem to have made up their minds prior to the hearing.

They will hear Wayne Stocks’ argument because it’s “good form”? I thought citizens were entitled to open-minded consideration of their arguments by the planning commission. I am ready to be corrected if I’m mistaken. Otherwise, please, give us a fair public process.

Denny Patella

McMinnville

Beyond the stigma

What a relief Robert Mason’s Dec. 15 Viewpoints commentary brings to our concerns over stigmatizing others. I would like to include a few more insights.

Early in my career, a small book captured my attention and altered my perspective. A social worker closely associated with several chronically homeless individuals found factors in common among them.

He published after retirement that these people’s community had no traditional family structure to turn to in troubled times. Each bore some physical attribute considered unattractive that presented an obstruction to social and employment engagement, contributing to their sense of isolation and outcast. As far as criticism of their conduct goes, with the mentioned malnutrition, they walked long distances to reach destinations and suffered from sleep deprivation, vocally displayed their opinions contentiously, lost concern for appearances, interacted argumentatively. All can be attributed to physical and mental depletion.

Given that so many recent disasters have left huge numbers without shelter, clean water and sanitation, earnings for sufficient groceries, it is my hope that open arms and hearts become contagious as we increasingly accept responsibility to embrace tragedy equitably.

Carol Drennan

McMinnville