Leslie (Keith) Kearns - 1938-2018

Services for Leslie Keith Kearns of McMinnville, Oregon, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.The Reverend Dave Anderson of Church on the Hill will officiate.

Keith died July 7, 2018, from complications following surgery at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He was 80 years old. Keith was born July 9, 1938, in Corvallis, Oregon, the son of Claude Calvin and Harriet Emily (Helm) Kearns. On November 28, 1964, Keith married Una Nikki Stovall. They were married 44 years before she preceded him in death in 2009. He was also preceded in death by infant son, Leslie Keith Kearns, in 1971.

Keith and Nikki lived in the Lafayette area most of their lives. He was a steel worker and, upon retiring, worked many years for C and D Landscape Company. Keith enjoyed his family, fishing, hunting and bowling. He was a member of Church on the Hill. Keith was kind and gentle and loved by all.

Survivors include his daughter, Dana Lynn Kearns of McMinnville; three brothers, Richard of Prineville, Calvin of Dayton and Mark of Belleville, Michigan; three sisters, Doris Noble of Gold Beach, Linda Fender of Molalla and Sue Ann Leppert of Haviland, Kansas; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to MV Advancements c/ o Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.