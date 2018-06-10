Laura Miller - 1944-2018

Laura Miller, age 74, of Chehalis, Washington, died June 10, 2018, at Virginia Mason Medical Center. Laura was born May 22, 1944, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Clyde and Alta Sager. She grew up in Yamhill, Oregon, and attended Yamhill High School. She then went on to graduate from Good Samaritan School of Nursing with the Class of 1966. Later, she obtained her degree as a registered nurse. Laura worked as a registered nurse in the health care industry for more than 40 years. She held positions as an emergency room supervisor and went on to work for many years as a visiting nurse in home health care. Laura was compassionate and touched the lives of many during her career. She enjoyed major league sports, the theater and she traveled the world extensively with family and friends. She was very involved with her family and her 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Alta Sager; and her sisters, Myrtle Morikado and Sandy Earhart. She is survived by her five children. Her sons, Roger Miller and his wife Kimberly Miller and their nine children, and five grandchildren, and Ryan Miller and his wife Christina Miller and their three children. Her daughters, Jill Doherty and her husband Kevin Doherty and their two children; Jennifer Miller; Jody Miller and her fiancé Robert Mosely and their child. She is also survived by her brother, Doug Sager and his wife Karen Sager; and her brothers-in-law, Donald Earhart and Robert Morikado. A memorial service will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the American Cancer Institute.