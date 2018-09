Lamont Ragell Jarvis

1964 - 2017

CORRECTION: LaMont Jarvis passed away September 20, 2017, at the age of 52. Private interment will be Friday, September 29. A public memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.