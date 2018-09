Lamont Jarvis

1964 - 2017

LaMont Jarvis passed away September 20, 2017, at the age of 52. Private interment will be held Friday, Sept. 29. Public memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.