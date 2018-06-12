Lafayette resident dies in state DOC custody

Anselmo Salinas

UMATILLA - A Lafayette man, who was sentenced to 60 months in prison four months ago, died Sunday afternoon at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution, according to the state Department of Corrections.

He was identified as Anselmo Salinas, 85. His earliest release date was June 27, 2021.

The Oregon State Police investigates all deaths occurring in state custody. The state Medical Examiner determines a cause of death.

Two Rivers Correctional Institution houses about 1,800 male inmates. The DOC is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 men and women who are incarcerated in 14 institution across Oregon.

Salinas had sexual contact with two females under 14 years old in 2013 and 2014.

He pleaded guilty in Yamhill County Circuit Court to two counts of attempt to commit a Class B felony/underlying charge of first-degree sexual abuse. He was scheduled to go on trial a few days after he entered the pleas.

Judge John Collins sentenced him to 47 months on one count and 13 on the second. Salinas would have been placed on 60 months of post-prison supervision upon his release from custody, and he would have had to register as a sex offender for life had he lived.

Six counts of first-degree sexual abuse were dismissed as part of plea negotiations between Chief Deputy District Attorney Kate Lynch and Mark Lawrence, Salinas’ McMinnville attorney.