Lafayette filing set for Aug. 10-24

LAFAYETTE — Unlike other Yamhill County cities, which allow candidates to begin filing far in advance, Lafayette limits filing for the Nov. 8 general election to a two-week window — Aug. 10-24.

Forms will be made available at city hall on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Candidates must fill them in, have them registered by the city, then collect and submit the signatures of at least 10 registered voters by the close of business on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Candidates must be registered voters themselves, and must establish at least one year of city residency by election day, Nov. 8.

The filing requirements are set by city charter.

The mayorship, currently held by Chris Pagella, will be decided in the election. So will three council seats, currently held by Marie Sproul, Chris Harper and Laura Erickson.

The mayor serves a two-year term, the councilors four years. Incumbents are eligible for re-election.

The council meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at city hall. Its meetings are open to the public.

For more information, call city hall at 503-864-2451.