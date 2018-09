Joyce Elaine Gray - 1977- 2018

Joyce passed away September 20, 2018, from health conditions. She is survived by mom, Lori Dietzel, and step-father, David; dad, Ronald Gray; and brothers, Thomas and Robert Gray. Memorial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 1300 S.E. Brooks St., McMinnville.