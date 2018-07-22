John Preston Harper
1971 - 2018
John Preston Harper, age 47, passed away suddenly after suffering a stroke on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Mayo Clinic, Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. John’s Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Chapelstreet Church, Keslinger Campus, in Geneva, Illinois.
**Celebration of Life attire is very casual and shorts and T-shirts are highly encouraged (especially Cargo shorts!)**
John was born April 1, 1971, to James and Judith Harper in Birmingham, Alabama, where he grew up along with his three siblings, until moving in 1985 to Sugar Grove, Ilinois. In 1992, John married his “baby doll face," Karen Erickson, in Red Wing, Minnesota, and lived there for a short time before they settled in Illinois and had two children.
John’s first and greatest love was Jesus Christ; because of that love, John reflected the same love to every person around him. John lived to serve others, always making sure everyone else’s needs were met before his own. Though he was quiet and a man of few words, the effect that his gentle and compassionate heart had on others spoke volumes. John, Director of Facilities and IT at Chapelstreet Church, was loved by so many people around the globe. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends and colleagues. John has “...fought the good fight, [he] has finished the race, [he] has kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.
John is survived by his wife, Karen; and his two adult children, Andrew Jay and Marcus Luke Harper, both United States Navy sailors. He is also survived by his parents, James and Judy Harper of McMinnville, Oregon; siblings, James (Tina) Harper III of Louisville, Kentucky, Jana (Dwight) Polivka of McMinnville, and Jennifer (Patrick) Yonke of DeKalb, Illinois; father and mother-in-law, Dave and Jan Erickson of Red Wing; sister-in-law, Laura (Scott) Lutjen of Red Wing; brother-in-law, Mark Erickson of Champlin, Minnesota; and numerous well-loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and more on both the Harper and Erickson sides of his family.
John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Preston and Daphene Miller; paternal grandparents, James Sr. and Jeanne Harper; great-aunts, Patricia Dunn and Sara Butler; and nephew, James Nathanael Polivka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Kim McCart Missions Fund at Chapelstreet Church.
“You don’t get to go home early until you get it right. John got it right.” - Uncle Jeff Harper.
