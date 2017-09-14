By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • September 14, 2017 Tweet

Jivan Sanchez leads Grizzlies in final preseason game

Senior Jivan Sanchez booted in a pair of rocket goals from 18-yards out in the second half, but couldn't keep the Grizzlies (4-0-2, 0-0 GVC) from their second consecutive 2-2 tie, this match with West Linn.

The Grizzlies came out in the first half without two of their main offensive pieces as Cameron Autencio served his one game suspension for a red card from the previous night, and Nick Denley was held out of the contest to ensure he will be ready for McMinnville's league opener against West Albany.

In the first half, McMinnville resembled a rudderless ship as the team wasn't able to locate any offensive rhythm. West Linn kept regular offensive pressure resulting in a goal in the 19th minute by Gavin Tinsley.

The Grizzlies opened the second half with a new level of energy, and that's when Sanchez picked up his game. He banged in his first goal at the 59th minute to tie the score at 1. He repeated that feat in the 76th minute, giving the Grizzlies a short-lived 2-1 lead.

With just under two-and-a-half minutes left in the contest, Tinsley found an opening and capitalized for his second goal.

Try as they may, the Grizzlies were unable to find a goal-scoring combination.

McMinnville opens GVC play Tuesday with a 7 p.m. match. In that contest they will benefit from a full compliment of their top players, including Grant Vicknair at goal keeper, Autencio and Denley.