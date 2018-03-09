March 9, 2018 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: President ignores consequence ‘laws’

At press time Thursday, we were awaiting word on President Donald Trump’s plan for tariffs on steel (25 percent) and almuminum (10 percent). Earlier in the week, bending to diverse pressures, Trump suggested the tariffs may be exempted for countries that are “real friends.”

However this issue unfolds, it provides more evidence that our president does not understand, nor much care about, the “laws” of unintended consequences. For example, tariffs designed to protect one industry create price increases for other industries, and for consumers.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

In November, we heard the final Trump administration decision about average 21 percent tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber. That effort to protect our timber industry may be a boon to Oregon, but the National Association of Home Builders has estimated the tariffs will cost America 9,370 full-time jobs in 2018. Construction costs, already spiked, will soar even higher.

In January, responding to complaints from a single U.S. manufacturer, the administration approved tariffs up to 10 percent on Canadian newsprint. It’s going to have a severe, negative impact on our newspaper industry, where paper prices already have increased almost 10 percent since mid-2017.

News reports this week described deep concern about the steel/aluminum tariffs from Trump advisers, congressional Republicans and others. Michelle Miller, on CBS News, traveled to Pennsylvania to get reactions from different sides of the steel debate.

One steel manufacturer expressed delight in tariffs permitting his company raise prices, perhaps adding hundreds of jobs. Another manufacturer, who buys steel to make roof parts, is expecting a slow-down in orders due to higher material costs.

Miller reported, “6.5 million workers depend on industries that buy steel. The number of workers who actually make steel? Roughly 140,000.”

Em. Prof. F. Melese of the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., wrote the following to The Wall Street Journal: “President Trump is chasing the wrong deficit … Trade deficits do not contribute to budget deficits. The opposite is true … Trump should fear budget deficits, not trade deficits. A trade war that undermines faith in the U.S. would drive up interest rates, increase debt costs and squeeze discretionary spending.”

That can be appropriate, reasonable and necessary uses for carefully selective trade tariffs. But too often, the president filters out unintended consequences from his assessment of important government policies. We see it in health care, immigration, foreign policy and more.

And he probably should have considered unintended consequences in 2006 when he met Stormy Daniels.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com of 503-687-1223.