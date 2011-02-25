February 25, 2011 Tweet

Jeb Bladine

President / Publisher / Editor

Jeb is president of Oregon Lithoprint, Inc., dba News-Register Publishing Co., publisher of the newspaper, and as editor he oversees News-Register editorial policies. Bladine graduated from McMinnville High School, attended Linfield College and graduated from the University of Oregon. He was editor of the Milwaukie Review and publisher of the Sellwood Bee before returning to McMinnville in 1974 as News-Register editor. Jeb became president in 1982 and publisher in 1991. He is past president of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association; founding secretary and past president of McMinnville Downtown Association; past president of the Oregon Downtown Development Association; past president of Rainbow Family Services; and past chairman of the state Children Services Division Advisory Committee. He is the third-generation Bladine owner of the News-Register, which as been in the family since since 1928.

Contact:

503-687-1223

jbladine@newsregister.com